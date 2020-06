Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry playground pool

Great home in Greenland Chase, Separate Formal dining room in front, Informal dining off family room and eat in area in kitchen. Separate loft rec room upstairs with laundry room on the second floor. Huge master with two big walk-in closet Covered Lanai. Neighborhood has pool, playgrounds, Soccer fields etc. Tenant is responsible for Lawn, Shrub and Tree maintenance including treatments