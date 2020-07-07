All apartments in Jacksonville
6127 Transylvania Avenue
Last updated December 19 2019 at 5:08 PM

6127 Transylvania Avenue

6127 Transylvania Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6127 Transylvania Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Confederate Point

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1148034

Please ask our leasing agent about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Pay only 35% of the standard security deposit. Watch beautiful Florida sunsets from your back deck in the huge backyard.

|Amenities: No cats,No dogs,Ceiling fans,Tile flooring,Large backyard,Detached 2 car garage,Fenced yard,Plenty of Storage,Blinds
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6127 Transylvania Avenue have any available units?
6127 Transylvania Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 6127 Transylvania Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6127 Transylvania Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6127 Transylvania Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6127 Transylvania Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6127 Transylvania Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6127 Transylvania Avenue offers parking.
Does 6127 Transylvania Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6127 Transylvania Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6127 Transylvania Avenue have a pool?
No, 6127 Transylvania Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6127 Transylvania Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6127 Transylvania Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6127 Transylvania Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6127 Transylvania Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6127 Transylvania Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 6127 Transylvania Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

