6113 Key Hollow Ct
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:57 PM
6113 Key Hollow Ct
6113 Key Hollow Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
6113 Key Hollow Court, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Hillcrest
Amenities
on-site laundry
carport
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
carport
on-site laundry
parking
SECTION 8 OK
Area Schools
K-5: Hyde Grove Elementary
K-5: Hyde Park Elementary
6-8: Lake Shore Middle
9-12: Robert E Lee High
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6113 Key Hollow Ct have any available units?
6113 Key Hollow Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6113 Key Hollow Ct have?
Some of 6113 Key Hollow Ct's amenities include on-site laundry, carport, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6113 Key Hollow Ct currently offering any rent specials?
6113 Key Hollow Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6113 Key Hollow Ct pet-friendly?
No, 6113 Key Hollow Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 6113 Key Hollow Ct offer parking?
Yes, 6113 Key Hollow Ct offers parking.
Does 6113 Key Hollow Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6113 Key Hollow Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6113 Key Hollow Ct have a pool?
No, 6113 Key Hollow Ct does not have a pool.
Does 6113 Key Hollow Ct have accessible units?
No, 6113 Key Hollow Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 6113 Key Hollow Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 6113 Key Hollow Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
