in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets pool playground

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

6094 Maggies Cir #108 Available 07/19/19 Natures Hideaway - In the GATED neighborhood of Natures Hideaway is this Ground Level 3/2 Condo with Split Floor Plan and a nice view of the courtyard. This home features a separate spacious master bedroom suite with a large walk-in closet and full bath. Two nice sized guest bedrooms share a full bath on the opposite side of the large living room & dining room combo. There are sliding glass doors to an open-air patio for relaxing and chilling after a long day. Washer and Dryer are included in this unit. The kitchen offers a full appliance package with a pantry, loads of cabinets and counter-top space. Located off Blanding Blvd on Jacksonville's Westside. This location has easy access to schools, NAS Jax, I-295, US-17 and the Cecil Commerce Center. The Neighborhood is pet-friendly. All pets must be pre-approved. Tenants are required to have RENTERS INSURANCE.



HOA Approval Requires Credit Score Of 550 or above, Income 3(X) market rent, 3 (Yrs) verifiable rental history, No Evictions, No convictions for illegal manufacture or distribution of a controlled substance, No evictions and No debt to previous Landlords.



(RLNE2288546)