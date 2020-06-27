All apartments in Jacksonville
Jacksonville, FL
6094 Maggies Cir #108
6094 Maggies Cir #108

6094 Maggies Cir 108 · No Longer Available
Jacksonville
Oak Hill
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Location

6094 Maggies Cir 108, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Oak Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
6094 Maggies Cir #108 Available 07/19/19 Natures Hideaway - In the GATED neighborhood of Natures Hideaway is this Ground Level 3/2 Condo with Split Floor Plan and a nice view of the courtyard. This home features a separate spacious master bedroom suite with a large walk-in closet and full bath. Two nice sized guest bedrooms share a full bath on the opposite side of the large living room & dining room combo. There are sliding glass doors to an open-air patio for relaxing and chilling after a long day. Washer and Dryer are included in this unit. The kitchen offers a full appliance package with a pantry, loads of cabinets and counter-top space. Located off Blanding Blvd on Jacksonville's Westside. This location has easy access to schools, NAS Jax, I-295, US-17 and the Cecil Commerce Center. The Neighborhood is pet-friendly. All pets must be pre-approved. Tenants are required to have RENTERS INSURANCE.

HOA Approval Requires Credit Score Of 550 or above, Income 3(X) market rent, 3 (Yrs) verifiable rental history, No Evictions, No convictions for illegal manufacture or distribution of a controlled substance, No evictions and No debt to previous Landlords.

(RLNE2288546)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6094 Maggies Cir #108 have any available units?
6094 Maggies Cir #108 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6094 Maggies Cir #108 have?
Some of 6094 Maggies Cir #108's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6094 Maggies Cir #108 currently offering any rent specials?
6094 Maggies Cir #108 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6094 Maggies Cir #108 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6094 Maggies Cir #108 is pet friendly.
Does 6094 Maggies Cir #108 offer parking?
No, 6094 Maggies Cir #108 does not offer parking.
Does 6094 Maggies Cir #108 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6094 Maggies Cir #108 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6094 Maggies Cir #108 have a pool?
Yes, 6094 Maggies Cir #108 has a pool.
Does 6094 Maggies Cir #108 have accessible units?
No, 6094 Maggies Cir #108 does not have accessible units.
Does 6094 Maggies Cir #108 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6094 Maggies Cir #108 does not have units with dishwashers.
