6085 ROBBINS CIR S

Charming 4 bedroom 2 bath home ready for move in!Huge floor plan with over 2,000 sq ft, 2 large living rooms, over sized dining room that overlooks the kitchen and the 2 living rooms. Very open floor plan!Kitchen has fabulous granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and tiled back splash all set against white cabinets. All rooms are large in size and have plenty of closet space. Master bedrooms has a connected master bath that has a tub/shower combo and granite counter top vanity.The backyard is massive! Lots of outdoor space and very private.