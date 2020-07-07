All apartments in Jacksonville
Jacksonville, FL
6085 ROBBINS CIR S
Last updated December 20 2019 at 4:22 PM

6085 ROBBINS CIR S

6085 Robbins Circle South · No Longer Available
Jacksonville
Location

6085 Robbins Circle South, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Oak Haven

Amenities

granite counters
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Charming 4 bedroom 2 bath home ready for move in!Huge floor plan with over 2,000 sq ft, 2 large living rooms, over sized dining room that overlooks the kitchen and the 2 living rooms. Very open floor plan!Kitchen has fabulous granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and tiled back splash all set against white cabinets. All rooms are large in size and have plenty of closet space. Master bedrooms has a connected master bath that has a tub/shower combo and granite counter top vanity.The backyard is massive! Lots of outdoor space and very private.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6085 ROBBINS CIR S have any available units?
6085 ROBBINS CIR S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 6085 ROBBINS CIR S currently offering any rent specials?
6085 ROBBINS CIR S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6085 ROBBINS CIR S pet-friendly?
No, 6085 ROBBINS CIR S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6085 ROBBINS CIR S offer parking?
Yes, 6085 ROBBINS CIR S offers parking.
Does 6085 ROBBINS CIR S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6085 ROBBINS CIR S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6085 ROBBINS CIR S have a pool?
No, 6085 ROBBINS CIR S does not have a pool.
Does 6085 ROBBINS CIR S have accessible units?
No, 6085 ROBBINS CIR S does not have accessible units.
Does 6085 ROBBINS CIR S have units with dishwashers?
No, 6085 ROBBINS CIR S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6085 ROBBINS CIR S have units with air conditioning?
No, 6085 ROBBINS CIR S does not have units with air conditioning.

