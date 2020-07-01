All apartments in Jacksonville
6061 Carrevero Dr

6061 Carrevero Drive South · No Longer Available
Location

6061 Carrevero Drive South, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Greenfield Manor

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This 4 bedroom 2 bath home on the Southside of Jacksonville is ready for a new tenant! Brand new flooring installed throughout this lovely home! No Carpet at all. This property boasts 2 separate living spaces with a fireplace. 2 car garage with room for extra storage. Convenient location right off I-95 with schools within walking distance.

Absolutely No Pets will be allowed.

Tenants are responsible for all utilities including electricity, water, and sewer. Applications can be filled out at www.904rents.com. A minimum preferred credit score of 600 and at least three times the rent is required in monthly income. Income needs to be verified as well as an employment and background check is required. Contact Matt Miller with ERA Real Estate for more information at matty@mattysells.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6061 Carrevero Dr have any available units?
6061 Carrevero Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6061 Carrevero Dr have?
Some of 6061 Carrevero Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6061 Carrevero Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6061 Carrevero Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6061 Carrevero Dr pet-friendly?
No, 6061 Carrevero Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 6061 Carrevero Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6061 Carrevero Dr offers parking.
Does 6061 Carrevero Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6061 Carrevero Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6061 Carrevero Dr have a pool?
No, 6061 Carrevero Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6061 Carrevero Dr have accessible units?
No, 6061 Carrevero Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6061 Carrevero Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6061 Carrevero Dr has units with dishwashers.

