6061 Carrevero Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This 4 bedroom 2 bath home on the Southside of Jacksonville is ready for a new tenant! Brand new flooring installed throughout this lovely home! No Carpet at all. This property boasts 2 separate living spaces with a fireplace. 2 car garage with room for extra storage. Convenient location right off I-95 with schools within walking distance.



Absolutely No Pets will be allowed.



Tenants are responsible for all utilities including electricity, water, and sewer. Applications can be filled out at www.904rents.com. A minimum preferred credit score of 600 and at least three times the rent is required in monthly income. Income needs to be verified as well as an employment and background check is required. Contact Matt Miller with ERA Real Estate for more information at matty@mattysells.com.