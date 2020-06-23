6051 Maggies Circle #111

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool pet friendly

- WESTSIDE - Charming, relaxed 2 bedrooms 2 baths upstairs condo in the GATED neighborhood of Natures Hideaway this 2/2 Condo offers a Split Floor Plan. This home features a split floor plan, a spacious master bedroom suite with a full bath, a cozy guest bedroom just outside of the full guest bath. The kitchen is equipped with white appliances featuring a side by side refrigerator with ice and water in the door and a stackable washer, and dryer. There are sliding glass doors to an open-air balcony for relaxing and chilling after a long day. Located off Blanding Blvd on Jacksonville's Westside.



This location offers easy access to schools, NAS Jax, I-295, US-17, Orange Park Mall, eateries and the Cecil Commerce Center. Balcony for entertaining,

The neighborhood is complete with Pet Stations, Sparkling Pool, and Outdoor Play & Picnic Areas. HOA approval required and upon approval tenant's must obtain renters insurance. SORRY, NO PETS! Tenants are required to have RENTERS INSURANCE.



