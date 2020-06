Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher air conditioning carpet range

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities

Looking for a nice place to call home? This 3 bedroom 2 bath home is waiting for you!. This home features an Inviting open floor plan, tile and laminate in the common areas and carpet in the bedrooms, plus central heating and A/C and laundry hook ups. Large fenced yard and a Great Location, close to schools, Interstate, and navy base.