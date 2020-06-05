All apartments in Jacksonville
Location

602 Billingsgate Lane East, Jacksonville, FL 32221
Crystal Springs

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Huge 3 Bedroom Ready for move in January 2019 - Come See Your Beautiful New Home!!!!

This Single-Family Home has 3 beds, 2 baths, and approximately 2,073 square feet.

This home features an open living area with a large living room, a separate space

that can be used as a formal living or dining room, and open kitchen.

This beautiful kitchen will make cooking a joy, and the huge living room is perfect for entertaining or just relaxing after a long day.

The fenced in backyard is perfect for children or pets to safely run and play.

Located close to Downtown, The Beaches, and Orange Park.

Comes with enclosed garage which can be used as additional storage space.

20 Minutes from NAS Jax - Great Commute!

Call today to see your new home!

(904) 677-3100

Apply at this link: https://rpmfl044.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=bda2b709-23b7-4d3f-9b39-699899085dfc&source=Website

Neighborhood: Crystal Springs

(RLNE4597818)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 602 Billingsgate Lane East have any available units?
602 Billingsgate Lane East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 602 Billingsgate Lane East currently offering any rent specials?
602 Billingsgate Lane East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 602 Billingsgate Lane East pet-friendly?
Yes, 602 Billingsgate Lane East is pet friendly.
Does 602 Billingsgate Lane East offer parking?
Yes, 602 Billingsgate Lane East offers parking.
Does 602 Billingsgate Lane East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 602 Billingsgate Lane East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 602 Billingsgate Lane East have a pool?
No, 602 Billingsgate Lane East does not have a pool.
Does 602 Billingsgate Lane East have accessible units?
No, 602 Billingsgate Lane East does not have accessible units.
Does 602 Billingsgate Lane East have units with dishwashers?
No, 602 Billingsgate Lane East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 602 Billingsgate Lane East have units with air conditioning?
No, 602 Billingsgate Lane East does not have units with air conditioning.
