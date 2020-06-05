602 Billingsgate Lane East

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Huge 3 Bedroom Ready for move in January 2019 - Come See Your Beautiful New Home!!!!



This Single-Family Home has 3 beds, 2 baths, and approximately 2,073 square feet.



This home features an open living area with a large living room, a separate space



that can be used as a formal living or dining room, and open kitchen.



This beautiful kitchen will make cooking a joy, and the huge living room is perfect for entertaining or just relaxing after a long day.



The fenced in backyard is perfect for children or pets to safely run and play.



Located close to Downtown, The Beaches, and Orange Park.



Comes with enclosed garage which can be used as additional storage space.



20 Minutes from NAS Jax - Great Commute!



Call today to see your new home!



Neighborhood: Crystal Springs



