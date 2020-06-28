All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 4 2020 at 4:36 PM

6011 Meadow Lane

6011 Meadow Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6011 Meadow Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32277
Arlington Manor

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Get a half month of free rent and no application fee!

This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.
Availability subject to change.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,275, Application Fee: $0, Security Deposit: $1,275, Available 12/13/19
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6011 Meadow Lane have any available units?
6011 Meadow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 6011 Meadow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6011 Meadow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6011 Meadow Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6011 Meadow Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6011 Meadow Lane offer parking?
No, 6011 Meadow Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6011 Meadow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6011 Meadow Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6011 Meadow Lane have a pool?
No, 6011 Meadow Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6011 Meadow Lane have accessible units?
No, 6011 Meadow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6011 Meadow Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6011 Meadow Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6011 Meadow Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6011 Meadow Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings

Gran Bay Apartment Homes
13444 Gran Bay Parkway
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Brooklyn Riverside
100 Magnolia St
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Shore House Apartment Homes
401 Century 21 Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Banyan Bay
1700 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Cabana Club
8680 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
CENTURY BARTRAM PARK
13525 Bartram Park Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Terraces at Town Center
5140 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Antlers
8433 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256

