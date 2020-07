Amenities

Check out this great 3 bedroom and 1 bath home located in the Lakeshore area of Hyde Grove. The home features new appliances, new paint, and new flooring! Updated lighting and a large 3/4 acre yard. Conveniently located close to Criswell Park, Hyde Park Elementary, interstates, restaurants, and shopping. Check out this great home! Pets under 35 pounds allowed.