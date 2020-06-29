All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 5939 Pueblo Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
5939 Pueblo Ct
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5939 Pueblo Ct

5939 Pueblo Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5939 Pueblo Court, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Wesconnett

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3463e96006 ----
This lovely brick front home features 4 bedroom 2 bath, single car garage, large fenced in backyard, updated kitchen, and more. This home is sure to rent quick, so call today to schedule your showing. This is a pet friendly home with approval and non-refundable pet fee. Apply online today!

BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com
Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.

Assigned Outdoor Parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5939 Pueblo Ct have any available units?
5939 Pueblo Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5939 Pueblo Ct have?
Some of 5939 Pueblo Ct's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5939 Pueblo Ct currently offering any rent specials?
5939 Pueblo Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5939 Pueblo Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 5939 Pueblo Ct is pet friendly.
Does 5939 Pueblo Ct offer parking?
Yes, 5939 Pueblo Ct offers parking.
Does 5939 Pueblo Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5939 Pueblo Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5939 Pueblo Ct have a pool?
No, 5939 Pueblo Ct does not have a pool.
Does 5939 Pueblo Ct have accessible units?
No, 5939 Pueblo Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 5939 Pueblo Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 5939 Pueblo Ct does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Point at Town Center
5116 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Volaris West Kernan
12517 Beach Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32246
The Links at Windsor Parke
13700 Sutton Park Dr N
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Midtown Oaks Apartments
1706 Art Museum Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Beach Villas
11555 Beach Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Sonoma Southside
7740 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Residences at Barnett
112 West Adams Street
Jacksonville, FL 32202
Catalina
840 Bert Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32211

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia