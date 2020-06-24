5910 Droad St

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated carpet range oven

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

NAXOS CAPITAL H2 LLC - Property Id: 105881



CALL TODAY (954)945-0566

EASY TO QUALIFY !!!

WELCOME HOME...Charming recently renovated 3/1 home.

We ask for First month plus deposit $850.00

PETS are welcome

Pet Deposit $150 per pet (nonrefundable).

Pet Rent $25 per pet monthly (no more than 2 pets allowed).

Tenant pays for all utilities.

Tenant responsible for front/back yard lawn

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/105881

Property Id 105881



(RLNE4768352)