All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 5910 Droad St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
5910 Droad St
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:44 AM

5910 Droad St

5910 Droad Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5910 Droad Street, Jacksonville, FL 32208
45th and Moncrief

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NAXOS CAPITAL H2 LLC - Property Id: 105881

CALL TODAY (954)945-0566
EASY TO QUALIFY !!!
WELCOME HOME...Charming recently renovated 3/1 home.
We ask for First month plus deposit $850.00
PETS are welcome
Pet Deposit $150 per pet (nonrefundable).
Pet Rent $25 per pet monthly (no more than 2 pets allowed).
Tenant pays for all utilities.
Tenant responsible for front/back yard lawn
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/105881
Property Id 105881

(RLNE4768352)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5910 Droad St have any available units?
5910 Droad St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5910 Droad St have?
Some of 5910 Droad St's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5910 Droad St currently offering any rent specials?
5910 Droad St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5910 Droad St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5910 Droad St is pet friendly.
Does 5910 Droad St offer parking?
No, 5910 Droad St does not offer parking.
Does 5910 Droad St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5910 Droad St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5910 Droad St have a pool?
No, 5910 Droad St does not have a pool.
Does 5910 Droad St have accessible units?
No, 5910 Droad St does not have accessible units.
Does 5910 Droad St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5910 Droad St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Move Cross Country
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Point at Town Center
5116 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Place at Capper Landing
10535 Lem Turner Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Serotina Lake Apartments
4295 Sunbeam Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
The Forest Apartments
6756 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
SOBA APARTMENTS
1444 Home Street
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Landings at Lake Gray
6500 Lake Gray Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32244
The Loree
8649 AC Skinner Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Lofts at Jefferson Station
799 Water Street
Jacksonville, FL 32204

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia