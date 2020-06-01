All apartments in Jacksonville
5868 Brush Hollow Rd

5868 Brush Hollow Road · No Longer Available
Location

5868 Brush Hollow Road, Jacksonville, FL 32258

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
game room
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 4 bathroom home available for rent beginning of August! - This beautiful 4 bedroom home comes with all standard kitchen appliances as well as washer and dryer, along with a 5th room with connected bathroom, that could be used for a game room or additional bedroom. Home has dark hardwood flooring throughout with tile in wet areas. Complete with a gorgeous patio overlooking a stunning water view, perfect for entertaining. Gas and water hook-ups also available on the exterior for gas grilling. A three car garage is also included in this magnificent home. Truly a must see that will not be on the market for long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5868 Brush Hollow Rd have any available units?
5868 Brush Hollow Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5868 Brush Hollow Rd have?
Some of 5868 Brush Hollow Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5868 Brush Hollow Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5868 Brush Hollow Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5868 Brush Hollow Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 5868 Brush Hollow Rd is pet friendly.
Does 5868 Brush Hollow Rd offer parking?
Yes, 5868 Brush Hollow Rd offers parking.
Does 5868 Brush Hollow Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5868 Brush Hollow Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5868 Brush Hollow Rd have a pool?
No, 5868 Brush Hollow Rd does not have a pool.
Does 5868 Brush Hollow Rd have accessible units?
No, 5868 Brush Hollow Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5868 Brush Hollow Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 5868 Brush Hollow Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
