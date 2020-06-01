5868 Brush Hollow Rd

Amenities

Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 4 bathroom home available for rent beginning of August! - This beautiful 4 bedroom home comes with all standard kitchen appliances as well as washer and dryer, along with a 5th room with connected bathroom, that could be used for a game room or additional bedroom. Home has dark hardwood flooring throughout with tile in wet areas. Complete with a gorgeous patio overlooking a stunning water view, perfect for entertaining. Gas and water hook-ups also available on the exterior for gas grilling. A three car garage is also included in this magnificent home. Truly a must see that will not be on the market for long!



(RLNE4958267)