Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garage air conditioning carpet range

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This house is a 3 bedroom 2 bath home with hard wood floors in 2 of the 3 bedrooms. The 3rd bedroom has carpet in it. Nice size kitchen just of the washer and dryer room which is located off the backdoor. House has central heat and Air. This is a corner lot with a garage right in front of a school