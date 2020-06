Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Located in the Magnolia Gardens neighborhood, this 2 bedroom 1 bath home is being renovated and will feature new appliances, central heating/air. Home also features large living room, dining room, W/D hookups, tile through out and a bonus room that could be used for playroom or office.

Tenants pays utilities and take care of lawn. Security deposit is $825.00 No pets

Status: Available



