Amenities

Unit Amenities cable included dishwasher furnished microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage internet access

This is a furnished home available for 5 month lease through. Perfect for short term employment assignments, have a home under construction or needing medical treatment at one of our amazing medical facilities. Located near the Airport and shopping centers. NO PETS Allowed. Master bedroom is off limits and owner has somethings in the garage.Cleaning fee: $250Tenant pays for utilities (Electric, Water, Gas) WIFI and Cable Included