5814 Liska Drive

•Eat in kitchen with bay window

•Pass-thru window to dining area

•Large pantry closet

•Inside washer/dryer closet off of kitchen

•Black appliances

•Living and dining room combo

•Two tone paint in living area

•Brick wood-burning fireplace in living room

•Storage closet off back screened patio

•Half bath downstairs for guest

•Two storage closet in upstairs hall

•Master bathroom has heat lamp

•Fenced backyard



NOTE:

•Security deposit amount may vary

••Pets allowed with Owner approval, pet insurance policy and payment of a refundable pet deposit.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,000, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,000, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.