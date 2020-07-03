5814 Liska Drive

Amenities
•Eat in kitchen with bay window
•Pass-thru window to dining area
•Large pantry closet
•Inside washer/dryer closet off of kitchen
•Black appliances
•Living and dining room combo
•Two tone paint in living area
•Brick wood-burning fireplace in living room
•Storage closet off back screened patio
•Half bath downstairs for guest
•Two storage closet in upstairs hall
•Master bathroom has heat lamp
•Fenced backyard
NOTE:
•Security deposit amount may vary
••Pets allowed with Owner approval, pet insurance policy and payment of a refundable pet deposit.
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,000, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,000, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.