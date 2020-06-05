579 Chestnut Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities

2 bedrooms 1 bathroom house with hardwood floors - Property Id: 149586



This lovely 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home comes with well kept original hardwood floors, a fully equipped kitchen and a washer and dryer unit. This home also has a very spacious back yard and a deck on the outside of the house and a fireplace in the living room. Close to shopping and major highways$40 Application Fee per adult. Must pass Background/Credit check and provide income Verification with a NET INCOME OF 3 TIMES THE MONTHLY RENT AMOUNT. Rent: $795 and Security Deposit: $795. 12 Month Lease. No Short Term Leases. Tenant pays all Utilities.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/149586p

Property Id 149586



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5284683)