Last updated November 19 2019 at 11:14 AM

579 Chestnut Dr

579 Chestnut Drive · No Longer Available
Location

579 Chestnut Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Brentwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
2 bedrooms 1 bathroom house with hardwood floors - Property Id: 149586

This lovely 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home comes with well kept original hardwood floors, a fully equipped kitchen and a washer and dryer unit. This home also has a very spacious back yard and a deck on the outside of the house and a fireplace in the living room. Close to shopping and major highways$40 Application Fee per adult. Must pass Background/Credit check and provide income Verification with a NET INCOME OF 3 TIMES THE MONTHLY RENT AMOUNT. Rent: $795 and Security Deposit: $795. 12 Month Lease. No Short Term Leases. Tenant pays all Utilities.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/149586p
Property Id 149586

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5284683)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 579 Chestnut Dr have any available units?
579 Chestnut Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 579 Chestnut Dr have?
Some of 579 Chestnut Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 579 Chestnut Dr currently offering any rent specials?
579 Chestnut Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 579 Chestnut Dr pet-friendly?
No, 579 Chestnut Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 579 Chestnut Dr offer parking?
No, 579 Chestnut Dr does not offer parking.
Does 579 Chestnut Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 579 Chestnut Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 579 Chestnut Dr have a pool?
No, 579 Chestnut Dr does not have a pool.
Does 579 Chestnut Dr have accessible units?
No, 579 Chestnut Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 579 Chestnut Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 579 Chestnut Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
