Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5758 NEWBERG LN

5758 Newberg Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5758 Newberg Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Wesconnett

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom home is move in ready! The home comes with a refrigerator, range, washer/dryer hook ups as well as many other amenities. Pets are welcome. Call or email us today to schedule your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5758 NEWBERG LN have any available units?
5758 NEWBERG LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5758 NEWBERG LN have?
Some of 5758 NEWBERG LN's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5758 NEWBERG LN currently offering any rent specials?
5758 NEWBERG LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5758 NEWBERG LN pet-friendly?
Yes, 5758 NEWBERG LN is pet friendly.
Does 5758 NEWBERG LN offer parking?
Yes, 5758 NEWBERG LN offers parking.
Does 5758 NEWBERG LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5758 NEWBERG LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5758 NEWBERG LN have a pool?
No, 5758 NEWBERG LN does not have a pool.
Does 5758 NEWBERG LN have accessible units?
No, 5758 NEWBERG LN does not have accessible units.
Does 5758 NEWBERG LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 5758 NEWBERG LN does not have units with dishwashers.
