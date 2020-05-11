All apartments in Jacksonville
5740 SANDSTONE WAY
Last updated February 5 2020 at 11:51 AM

5740 SANDSTONE WAY

5740 Sandstone Way · No Longer Available
Location

5740 Sandstone Way, Jacksonville, FL 32258

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
1419 sq. ft. 3BR/2.5BA spacious Town Home located in the Gated Community of Stonefield at Bartram Park. Two Story unit with combined Living and Dining Rooms. Master Suite with Double Vanity and Walk-in Shower. Two Guest Bedrooms. Outside is a Screened Lanai that is perfect for Summer Entertaining and overlooks the pond. Single Car Garage. Community Pool access is included as well as Lawn Care. Pets ok with an additional pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5740 SANDSTONE WAY have any available units?
5740 SANDSTONE WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5740 SANDSTONE WAY have?
Some of 5740 SANDSTONE WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5740 SANDSTONE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
5740 SANDSTONE WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5740 SANDSTONE WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 5740 SANDSTONE WAY is pet friendly.
Does 5740 SANDSTONE WAY offer parking?
Yes, 5740 SANDSTONE WAY offers parking.
Does 5740 SANDSTONE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5740 SANDSTONE WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5740 SANDSTONE WAY have a pool?
Yes, 5740 SANDSTONE WAY has a pool.
Does 5740 SANDSTONE WAY have accessible units?
No, 5740 SANDSTONE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 5740 SANDSTONE WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5740 SANDSTONE WAY has units with dishwashers.

