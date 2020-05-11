5740 SANDSTONE WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

1419 sq. ft. 3BR/2.5BA spacious Town Home located in the Gated Community of Stonefield at Bartram Park. Two Story unit with combined Living and Dining Rooms. Master Suite with Double Vanity and Walk-in Shower. Two Guest Bedrooms. Outside is a Screened Lanai that is perfect for Summer Entertaining and overlooks the pond. Single Car Garage. Community Pool access is included as well as Lawn Care. Pets ok with an additional pet fee.