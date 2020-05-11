1419 sq. ft. 3BR/2.5BA spacious Town Home located in the Gated Community of Stonefield at Bartram Park. Two Story unit with combined Living and Dining Rooms. Master Suite with Double Vanity and Walk-in Shower. Two Guest Bedrooms. Outside is a Screened Lanai that is perfect for Summer Entertaining and overlooks the pond. Single Car Garage. Community Pool access is included as well as Lawn Care. Pets ok with an additional pet fee.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5740 SANDSTONE WAY have any available units?
