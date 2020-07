Amenities

This 4 bedroom home in McGirts Village West is now available to rent. There is 1,648 square feet of living space.The home has been fully painted and has vinyl planking throughout. The kitchen is open to the living room and comes with matching refrigerator and range. There are blinds on the windows and ceiling fans in the bedrooms. There is a washer/dryer hook up. The 2 car garage offers extra storage plus covered parking.