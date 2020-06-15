All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 5678 Akra Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
5678 Akra Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

5678 Akra Ave

5678 Akra Avenue · (904) 624-9322 ext. 1120
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5678 Akra Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Normandy

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5678 Akra Ave · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 858 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
**SPRING INTO YOUR NEW HOME** - **Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath detached apartment home**

Located in the heart of Jacksonville's West side area, Monroe Manor Apartments is the ideal place to call home! Monroe Manor offers one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes, featuring large floor plans with modern wood-finished cabinets, appliances, crown molding in most and private entrances. Property has plenty of parking and enjoy the comfort of having Washer and dryer inside your apt home.

Application Fee $35.00, per adult over 18
1st Month Rent $1,000.00
Deposit $1,000.00
Total of $2,0000.00 to move in

Our Jacksonville, Florida apartment homes are located,
right off of I10, close to downtown and just minutes away from shopping and dining.

Monroe Manor Apartments offers one, two and three-bedroom
rentals, featuring large floor plans. We have 5 floor plans options which range in size between 350 square feet to 900 square feet.

-Private Entrance
-Ceiling Fans in most Living Rooms
-24-hour Maintenance
-On Site Mgmt
-Ceramic Tile Shower Surrounds
-Vinyl Plank Flooring throughout
-Window coverings

Pets: Our pet-friendly apartments welcome most breeds of dogs. However, because certain dogs do not thrive in a community environment, we cannot accommodate all breeds. Pet fee for dogs * $400 for pets under 50 lbs* * $500 for pets over 50 lbs* * . For cats its a 100.00 deposit. Contact us for breed restrictions.

CONTACT US TODAY TO SCHEDULE A VIRTUAL SHOWING!

(RLNE5716073)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5678 Akra Ave have any available units?
5678 Akra Ave has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5678 Akra Ave have?
Some of 5678 Akra Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5678 Akra Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5678 Akra Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5678 Akra Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5678 Akra Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5678 Akra Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5678 Akra Ave does offer parking.
Does 5678 Akra Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5678 Akra Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5678 Akra Ave have a pool?
No, 5678 Akra Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5678 Akra Ave have accessible units?
No, 5678 Akra Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5678 Akra Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5678 Akra Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5678 Akra Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Point at Town Center
5116 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Palm Trace
6870 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
St. Johns Plantation
7595 Baymeadows Cir W
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Courtney Meadows
7820 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Point at Tamaya
3050 Tamaya Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
St. Johns Forest
7925 Merrill Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Crescent Ridge
2001 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
The Wimberly At Deerwood
9727 Touchton Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32246

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity