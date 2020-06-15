5678 Akra Ave

Amenities

**SPRING INTO YOUR NEW HOME** - **Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath detached apartment home**



Located in the heart of Jacksonville's West side area, Monroe Manor Apartments is the ideal place to call home! Monroe Manor offers one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes, featuring large floor plans with modern wood-finished cabinets, appliances, crown molding in most and private entrances. Property has plenty of parking and enjoy the comfort of having Washer and dryer inside your apt home.



Application Fee $35.00, per adult over 18

1st Month Rent $1,000.00

Deposit $1,000.00

Total of $2,0000.00 to move in



Our Jacksonville, Florida apartment homes are located,

right off of I10, close to downtown and just minutes away from shopping and dining.



Monroe Manor Apartments offers one, two and three-bedroom

rentals, featuring large floor plans. We have 5 floor plans options which range in size between 350 square feet to 900 square feet.



-Private Entrance

-Ceiling Fans in most Living Rooms

-24-hour Maintenance

-On Site Mgmt

-Ceramic Tile Shower Surrounds

-Vinyl Plank Flooring throughout

-Window coverings



Pets: Our pet-friendly apartments welcome most breeds of dogs. However, because certain dogs do not thrive in a community environment, we cannot accommodate all breeds. Pet fee for dogs * $400 for pets under 50 lbs* * $500 for pets over 50 lbs* * . For cats its a 100.00 deposit. Contact us for breed restrictions.



CONTACT US TODAY TO SCHEDULE A VIRTUAL SHOWING!



