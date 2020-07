Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters new construction garage range refrigerator

Unit Amenities granite counters range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage new construction

This beautifully new constructed home in McGirts Village West is ready for you to move in! This home has 1,648 square feet of living space, a large open kitchen and a 2 car garage. The kitchen has granite counter tops and matching refrigerator and range. Washer/dryer hook up. Experience what it is like working with a property management company that truly cares about its residents! Please contact us today to set up your showing!