Last updated September 21 2019 at 3:14 AM

5635 ELLIS TRACE DR

5635 Ellis Trace Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5635 Ellis Trace Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Hillcrest

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
***Receive $300 off October's rent if moved in by 9/30!*** Charming 3/2 in Ellis Trace! Features include a 1 car garage, wood laminate floors in main living areas, and walk in closets in 2 of the bedrooms. There is a side patio and the yard is very easy to maintain. Close to shopping and restaurants. Schedule your showing today! QUALIFICATIONS: Gross monthly income must be a minimum of 3x rent amount. All adults 18 & older must fill out an application and pass a credit/background/eviction check. Prior rental history will be verified and must be in good standing. An increased deposit up to 2x rent amount will be required for credit scores under 600.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5635 ELLIS TRACE DR have any available units?
5635 ELLIS TRACE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5635 ELLIS TRACE DR have?
Some of 5635 ELLIS TRACE DR's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5635 ELLIS TRACE DR currently offering any rent specials?
5635 ELLIS TRACE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5635 ELLIS TRACE DR pet-friendly?
No, 5635 ELLIS TRACE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 5635 ELLIS TRACE DR offer parking?
Yes, 5635 ELLIS TRACE DR offers parking.
Does 5635 ELLIS TRACE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5635 ELLIS TRACE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5635 ELLIS TRACE DR have a pool?
No, 5635 ELLIS TRACE DR does not have a pool.
Does 5635 ELLIS TRACE DR have accessible units?
No, 5635 ELLIS TRACE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 5635 ELLIS TRACE DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 5635 ELLIS TRACE DR does not have units with dishwashers.
