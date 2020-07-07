All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated September 12 2019 at 3:25 AM

5627 Dart Dr

Location

5627 Dart Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Jacksonville Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/85525fb0a0 ---- Come see this amazing 4 bedroom, 2 bath home! Features newly remodeled kitchen with, updated appliances, tile and carpet flooring, huge laundry room and much more!Pet friendly with approval & non-refundable fee. Apply online today. *Bonus Amenity* An additional $20.00 monthly will be due to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. This Amenity is in addition to the advertised rental amount and is required. BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5627 Dart Dr have any available units?
5627 Dart Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5627 Dart Dr have?
Some of 5627 Dart Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5627 Dart Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5627 Dart Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5627 Dart Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5627 Dart Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5627 Dart Dr offer parking?
No, 5627 Dart Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5627 Dart Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5627 Dart Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5627 Dart Dr have a pool?
No, 5627 Dart Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5627 Dart Dr have accessible units?
No, 5627 Dart Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5627 Dart Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5627 Dart Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

