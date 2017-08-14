All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 5627 Bennington Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
5627 Bennington Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5627 Bennington Drive

5627 Bennington Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5627 Bennington Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Wesconnett

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/751394?source=marketing

Self viewing Rently viewing between 8:00 am and 8:00 pm

•Master Bedroom with end suite Bathroom and large walk-in closet
•Upgraded Vanities in all all baths
•Granite counter tops in the kitchen
•Washer and dryer connections in the garage
•Fireplace
•Screened back porch
•One car garage

Security deposit my vary.
Pets allowed with Owner approval, Pet insurance policy and Payment of a refundable pet deposit.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,175, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,175, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5627 Bennington Drive have any available units?
5627 Bennington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5627 Bennington Drive have?
Some of 5627 Bennington Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5627 Bennington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5627 Bennington Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5627 Bennington Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5627 Bennington Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5627 Bennington Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5627 Bennington Drive does offer parking.
Does 5627 Bennington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5627 Bennington Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5627 Bennington Drive have a pool?
No, 5627 Bennington Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5627 Bennington Drive have accessible units?
No, 5627 Bennington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5627 Bennington Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5627 Bennington Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Place at Capper Landing
10535 Lem Turner Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32218
The Hawthorne
8150 Point Meadows Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Magnolia Village
1620 Bartram Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Bell Riverside
2054 Riverside Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Southside Villas
8745 Palm Breeze Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Timberwalk at Mandarin
10263 Whispering Forest Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Cue Luxury Living
13504 Citicards Way
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Lofts at Jefferson Station
799 Water Street
Jacksonville, FL 32204

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia