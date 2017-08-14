5627 Bennington Drive

Amenities
•Master Bedroom with end suite Bathroom and large walk-in closet
•Upgraded Vanities in all all baths
•Granite counter tops in the kitchen
•Washer and dryer connections in the garage
•Fireplace
•Screened back porch
•One car garage
Security deposit my vary.
Pets allowed with Owner approval, Pet insurance policy and Payment of a refundable pet deposit.
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,175, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,175, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.