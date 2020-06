Amenities

recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Charming 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome for rent! This unit has been renovated with new flooring, fresh paint, brand new stainless steel appliances and more! Kitchen has open eat-in space and breakfast bar. Spacious living/dining combo leads to your fenced backyard. Half bathroom downstairs, both bedrooms and two full bathrooms on 2nd floor. Schedule your tour today! Resident Benefit package: $9.50/mo

Renter's Insurance Required