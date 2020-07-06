5591 Greatpine Lane South

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

•2 over-sized bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms

•Master suite is upstairs with his & her closets

•Living and dining room combo

•Kitchen offers all appliances, pantry closet & breakfast bar

•Corner fireplace in living room

•Large screened porch on rear

•Utility closet with washer/dryer connection

•Fenced backyard

•New flooring throughout

•End unit

•Rent includes pest control & lawn maintenance



This unit is conveniently located between Roosevelt and Blanding Boulevard

off Collins Road in the Whispering Pines subdivision. You will find that you will be close to shopping, restaurants, I-295 and NAS Jax.



••Security deposit may vary

•••Pets allowed with owner's approval, pet insurance policy and the payment of a refundable pet deposit



Rental Terms: Rent: $960, Application Fee: $50, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.