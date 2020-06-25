5583 Shorewood Road

Amenities

This charming 3 bedroom, 1 bath home in Jacksonville with 1214sqft. The home features a spacious living room and dining room, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances. Decorative wood vinyl flooring in the dining and living room area and in the bedrooms. Tile floors in the kitchen and bathrooms. With the great open floor plan this home is great for entertaining guests and provides a comfortable living atmosphere also comes with a den and a closed in patio! Home also has a beautiful half circle drive way. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com - Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market.

Contact us to schedule a showing.