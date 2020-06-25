All apartments in Jacksonville
5583 Shorewood Road

5583 Shorewood Road
Location

5583 Shorewood Road, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Cedar Hills Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This charming 3 bedroom, 1 bath home in Jacksonville with 1214sqft. The home features a spacious living room and dining room, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances. Decorative wood vinyl flooring in the dining and living room area and in the bedrooms. Tile floors in the kitchen and bathrooms. With the great open floor plan this home is great for entertaining guests and provides a comfortable living atmosphere also comes with a den and a closed in patio! Home also has a beautiful half circle drive way. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com - Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5583 Shorewood Road have any available units?
5583 Shorewood Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5583 Shorewood Road have?
Some of 5583 Shorewood Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5583 Shorewood Road currently offering any rent specials?
5583 Shorewood Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5583 Shorewood Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5583 Shorewood Road is pet friendly.
Does 5583 Shorewood Road offer parking?
No, 5583 Shorewood Road does not offer parking.
Does 5583 Shorewood Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5583 Shorewood Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5583 Shorewood Road have a pool?
Yes, 5583 Shorewood Road has a pool.
Does 5583 Shorewood Road have accessible units?
No, 5583 Shorewood Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5583 Shorewood Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5583 Shorewood Road does not have units with dishwashers.
