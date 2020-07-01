All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated January 7 2020 at 12:07 AM

5560 East Mardis Place

5560 Mardis Pl E · No Longer Available
Location

5560 Mardis Pl E, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Hillcrest

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5560 East Mardis Place have any available units?
5560 East Mardis Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5560 East Mardis Place have?
Some of 5560 East Mardis Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5560 East Mardis Place currently offering any rent specials?
5560 East Mardis Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5560 East Mardis Place pet-friendly?
No, 5560 East Mardis Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 5560 East Mardis Place offer parking?
Yes, 5560 East Mardis Place offers parking.
Does 5560 East Mardis Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5560 East Mardis Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5560 East Mardis Place have a pool?
No, 5560 East Mardis Place does not have a pool.
Does 5560 East Mardis Place have accessible units?
No, 5560 East Mardis Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5560 East Mardis Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5560 East Mardis Place has units with dishwashers.

