5543 Lakewood Circle E
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:59 AM

5543 Lakewood Circle E

5543 Lakewood Circle East · No Longer Available
Location

5543 Lakewood Circle East, Jacksonville, FL 32207
Lakewood

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Cottage Style Home - This charming home in the quiet, family friendly Lakewood neighborhood is waiting for you! Large kitchen with full appliances and lots of counter and cabinet space. Beautiful, original hardwood flooring throughout. Wood burning fireplace in the freshly painted living area. Huge walk-in closet. Attached one car garage with W/D hookups, room for storage and a workshop. Large fully fenced backyard and a glassed in, screened Florida room. Conveniently located with quick access to I-95 and San Marco Square. Nice community association is an added appeal to the coziness and true neighborhood feel of this home. Call (904) 606-1122 to schedule your showing today before this one gets away!

(RLNE5827196)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5543 Lakewood Circle E have any available units?
5543 Lakewood Circle E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5543 Lakewood Circle E have?
Some of 5543 Lakewood Circle E's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5543 Lakewood Circle E currently offering any rent specials?
5543 Lakewood Circle E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5543 Lakewood Circle E pet-friendly?
Yes, 5543 Lakewood Circle E is pet friendly.
Does 5543 Lakewood Circle E offer parking?
Yes, 5543 Lakewood Circle E offers parking.
Does 5543 Lakewood Circle E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5543 Lakewood Circle E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5543 Lakewood Circle E have a pool?
No, 5543 Lakewood Circle E does not have a pool.
Does 5543 Lakewood Circle E have accessible units?
No, 5543 Lakewood Circle E does not have accessible units.
Does 5543 Lakewood Circle E have units with dishwashers?
No, 5543 Lakewood Circle E does not have units with dishwashers.

