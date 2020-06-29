5543 Lakewood Circle E

Amenities

2 Bedroom 1 Bath Cottage Style Home - This charming home in the quiet, family friendly Lakewood neighborhood is waiting for you! Large kitchen with full appliances and lots of counter and cabinet space. Beautiful, original hardwood flooring throughout. Wood burning fireplace in the freshly painted living area. Huge walk-in closet. Attached one car garage with W/D hookups, room for storage and a workshop. Large fully fenced backyard and a glassed in, screened Florida room. Conveniently located with quick access to I-95 and San Marco Square. Nice community association is an added appeal to the coziness and true neighborhood feel of this home. Call (904) 606-1122 to schedule your showing today before this one gets away!



(RLNE5827196)