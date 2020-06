Amenities

2 story townhome with new carpet, freshly painted and a lot of closet space. Master has huge walk in closet and extra space for a small office. The utility room has w/d hook up. There are ceiling fans, updated appliances, a patio with lots of shade and full bedroom and bath downstairs. Perfect location near NAS JAX, Orange Park and only a few miles from I-295. Small pets under 25 lbs with pet fee and pet rent.