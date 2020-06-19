All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated June 5 2020 at 2:14 AM

5436 RIVER FOREST DR

5436 River Forest Drive · (904) 453-7113
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5436 River Forest Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Monterey

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1103 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Quaint 3 bedroom, 1 bath home with one car-garage for rent in Arlington area! This property offers 1,103 sq ft of living space, carpeted bedrooms and tiled living areas. Spacious tiled living room has a built-in, wooden bookshelf. Leading to your kitchen with tons of cabinet space and an additional bedroom split from the others- can be used as an office space or bedroom. Fully fenced in yard and single car garage has washer/dryer hookups! Check out this property today! Resident benefit package: $11/mo. Renter's Insurance Required. Pets considered. 2 max. Breed restrictions apply. Nonrefundable pet fee (per pet): $250 under 20lbs, $350 over 20lbs. Pet rent (per pet): $15/month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5436 RIVER FOREST DR have any available units?
5436 RIVER FOREST DR has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5436 RIVER FOREST DR have?
Some of 5436 RIVER FOREST DR's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5436 RIVER FOREST DR currently offering any rent specials?
5436 RIVER FOREST DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5436 RIVER FOREST DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 5436 RIVER FOREST DR is pet friendly.
Does 5436 RIVER FOREST DR offer parking?
Yes, 5436 RIVER FOREST DR does offer parking.
Does 5436 RIVER FOREST DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5436 RIVER FOREST DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5436 RIVER FOREST DR have a pool?
No, 5436 RIVER FOREST DR does not have a pool.
Does 5436 RIVER FOREST DR have accessible units?
No, 5436 RIVER FOREST DR does not have accessible units.
Does 5436 RIVER FOREST DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 5436 RIVER FOREST DR does not have units with dishwashers.
