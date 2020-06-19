5436 RIVER FOREST DR

Amenities

Quaint 3 bedroom, 1 bath home with one car-garage for rent in Arlington area! This property offers 1,103 sq ft of living space, carpeted bedrooms and tiled living areas. Spacious tiled living room has a built-in, wooden bookshelf. Leading to your kitchen with tons of cabinet space and an additional bedroom split from the others- can be used as an office space or bedroom. Fully fenced in yard and single car garage has washer/dryer hookups! Check out this property today! Resident benefit package: $11/mo. Renter's Insurance Required. Pets considered. 2 max. Breed restrictions apply. Nonrefundable pet fee (per pet): $250 under 20lbs, $350 over 20lbs. Pet rent (per pet): $15/month.