Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

LAKESHORE HOUSE FOR RENT. From 5 Points, Park St west to Blanding, right on San Juan, left on Cassett, right on Colonial to sign. 2 BR, 2 BA, living/dining room combo, kitchen (R/R/DW), new stainless appliances, washer/dryer, approx. 1150 sf, ceiling fans and window coverings. completely remodeled home with beautiful finished laminate floors, $1300 sec dep, 1year lease, may consider pet w/NRPF. [AVnefar sh/fm] available now