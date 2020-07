Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Renovated home on a larger corner lot! This spacious 3 bedroom, 1 bath home has a large living area, sun room, screened lanai and 20x25 storage shed. The over-sized backyard is fenced in and lawn service is included in rent. Hurry, this is a great home! $60 application fee per person 18 and older and $100 processing fee due at lease signing.