528 E 59TH ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors ice maker oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Absolutely adorable remodeled brick home is ready to be your next rental! Fabulous 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a flex space has almost new EVERYTHING in 2019, including a brand new roof, baths, kitchen, stainless steel appliances, refinished hard wood floors and paint. Just a short drive to Downtown Jacksonville. Don't miss this charmer!QUALIFICATIONS: Gross monthly income must be a minimum of 3x rent amount. All adults 18 & older must fill out an application and pass a credit/background/eviction check. Prior rental history will be verified and must be in good standing.