528 E 59TH ST

Amenities
Absolutely adorable remodeled brick home is ready to be your next rental! Fabulous 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a flex space has almost new EVERYTHING in 2019, including a brand new roof, baths, kitchen, stainless steel appliances, refinished hard wood floors and paint. Just a short drive to Downtown Jacksonville. Don't miss this charmer!QUALIFICATIONS: Gross monthly income must be a minimum of 3x rent amount. All adults 18 & older must fill out an application and pass a credit/background/eviction check. Prior rental history will be verified and must be in good standing.