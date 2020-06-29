All apartments in Jacksonville
Jacksonville, FL
528 E 59TH ST
528 E 59TH ST

528 East 59th Street · No Longer Available
Location

528 East 59th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Panama Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Absolutely adorable remodeled brick home is ready to be your next rental! Fabulous 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a flex space has almost new EVERYTHING in 2019, including a brand new roof, baths, kitchen, stainless steel appliances, refinished hard wood floors and paint. Just a short drive to Downtown Jacksonville. Don't miss this charmer!QUALIFICATIONS: Gross monthly income must be a minimum of 3x rent amount. All adults 18 & older must fill out an application and pass a credit/background/eviction check. Prior rental history will be verified and must be in good standing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 528 E 59TH ST have any available units?
528 E 59TH ST doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 528 E 59TH ST have?
Some of 528 E 59TH ST's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 528 E 59TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
528 E 59TH ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 528 E 59TH ST pet-friendly?
No, 528 E 59TH ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 528 E 59TH ST offer parking?
No, 528 E 59TH ST does not offer parking.
Does 528 E 59TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 528 E 59TH ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 528 E 59TH ST have a pool?
No, 528 E 59TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 528 E 59TH ST have accessible units?
No, 528 E 59TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 528 E 59TH ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 528 E 59TH ST does not have units with dishwashers.
