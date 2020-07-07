All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated June 27 2019 at 1:45 PM

5272 Clarendon Rd

5272 Clarendon Road · No Longer Available
Location

5272 Clarendon Road, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Hillcrest

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/da370cb079 ---- Welcome to this beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home. At 1,984 sqft this home gives off a very spacious and welcoming feeling. it also features new paint, new flooring, and a stove and fridge. Come see this house now! Pet friendly with approval & non-refundable fee. Apply online today. BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing. Garage Washer/Dryer Connections

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5272 Clarendon Rd have any available units?
5272 Clarendon Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5272 Clarendon Rd have?
Some of 5272 Clarendon Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5272 Clarendon Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5272 Clarendon Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5272 Clarendon Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 5272 Clarendon Rd is pet friendly.
Does 5272 Clarendon Rd offer parking?
Yes, 5272 Clarendon Rd offers parking.
Does 5272 Clarendon Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5272 Clarendon Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5272 Clarendon Rd have a pool?
No, 5272 Clarendon Rd does not have a pool.
Does 5272 Clarendon Rd have accessible units?
No, 5272 Clarendon Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5272 Clarendon Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 5272 Clarendon Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

