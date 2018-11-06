5226 Timawatha Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel range

Unit Amenities range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

ONE MONTH FREE ON NEXT MONTHS RENT!! MUST SIGN LEASE BY 9/30/19!!



Great ranch style brick home with large sunlit windows. This 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home offers an interior laundry room, updated kitchen with lots of cabinet and counter space, great for storage! Kitchen is accented by stainless steel and black appliances, including a glass top stove. Bedrooms are spacious with great closets! This home is convenient to shopping, buses and 295. Home located on a cul-de-sac and has a nice large chain link fully enclosed yard.



Schedule a time to see this home. Visit www.goalproperties.com today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.