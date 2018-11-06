All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated September 27 2019

5226 Timawatha Avenue

5226 Timawatha Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5226 Timawatha Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Ortega Farms

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
ONE MONTH FREE ON NEXT MONTHS RENT!! MUST SIGN LEASE BY 9/30/19!!

Great ranch style brick home with large sunlit windows. This 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home offers an interior laundry room, updated kitchen with lots of cabinet and counter space, great for storage! Kitchen is accented by stainless steel and black appliances, including a glass top stove. Bedrooms are spacious with great closets! This home is convenient to shopping, buses and 295. Home located on a cul-de-sac and has a nice large chain link fully enclosed yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5226 Timawatha Avenue have any available units?
5226 Timawatha Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5226 Timawatha Avenue have?
Some of 5226 Timawatha Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5226 Timawatha Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5226 Timawatha Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5226 Timawatha Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5226 Timawatha Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5226 Timawatha Avenue offer parking?
No, 5226 Timawatha Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5226 Timawatha Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5226 Timawatha Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5226 Timawatha Avenue have a pool?
No, 5226 Timawatha Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5226 Timawatha Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5226 Timawatha Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5226 Timawatha Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5226 Timawatha Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
