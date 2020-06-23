All apartments in Jacksonville
5173 ACOMA AVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5173 ACOMA AVE

5173 Acoma Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5173 Acoma Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Ortega Farms

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 5 bedroom home is move in ready! The home comes with a refrigerator, range, washer/dryer hook ups as well as many other amenities. Pets are welcome. Call or email us to schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5173 ACOMA AVE have any available units?
5173 ACOMA AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5173 ACOMA AVE have?
Some of 5173 ACOMA AVE's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5173 ACOMA AVE currently offering any rent specials?
5173 ACOMA AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5173 ACOMA AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5173 ACOMA AVE is pet friendly.
Does 5173 ACOMA AVE offer parking?
No, 5173 ACOMA AVE does not offer parking.
Does 5173 ACOMA AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5173 ACOMA AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5173 ACOMA AVE have a pool?
No, 5173 ACOMA AVE does not have a pool.
Does 5173 ACOMA AVE have accessible units?
No, 5173 ACOMA AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5173 ACOMA AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5173 ACOMA AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
