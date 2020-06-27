5141 Glen Alan Ct S

Amenities

w/d hookup fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace w/d hookup Property Amenities

3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom house with fireplace - Property Id: 149596



Come see this excellent 3/2.5 Two story home. New carpet. Perfect cozy space close to shopping and major highways. Washer and Dryer Connection. $40 Application Fee per adult. Must pass Background/Credit check and provide income Verification with a NET INCOME OF 3 TIMES THE MONTHLY RENT AMOUNT. Rent: $1225 and Security Deposit: $1225. 12 Month Lease. No Short Term Leases. Tenant pays all Utilities.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/149596p

Property Id 149596



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5160578)