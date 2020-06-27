All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated September 29 2019 at 10:15 AM

5141 Glen Alan Ct S

5141 Glen Alan Court North
Location

5141 Glen Alan Court North, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Cedar Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom house with fireplace - Property Id: 149596

Come see this excellent 3/2.5 Two story home. New carpet. Perfect cozy space close to shopping and major highways. Washer and Dryer Connection. $40 Application Fee per adult. Must pass Background/Credit check and provide income Verification with a NET INCOME OF 3 TIMES THE MONTHLY RENT AMOUNT. Rent: $1225 and Security Deposit: $1225. 12 Month Lease. No Short Term Leases. Tenant pays all Utilities.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/149596p
Property Id 149596

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5160578)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5141 Glen Alan Ct S have any available units?
5141 Glen Alan Ct S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 5141 Glen Alan Ct S currently offering any rent specials?
5141 Glen Alan Ct S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5141 Glen Alan Ct S pet-friendly?
No, 5141 Glen Alan Ct S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 5141 Glen Alan Ct S offer parking?
No, 5141 Glen Alan Ct S does not offer parking.
Does 5141 Glen Alan Ct S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5141 Glen Alan Ct S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5141 Glen Alan Ct S have a pool?
No, 5141 Glen Alan Ct S does not have a pool.
Does 5141 Glen Alan Ct S have accessible units?
No, 5141 Glen Alan Ct S does not have accessible units.
Does 5141 Glen Alan Ct S have units with dishwashers?
No, 5141 Glen Alan Ct S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5141 Glen Alan Ct S have units with air conditioning?
No, 5141 Glen Alan Ct S does not have units with air conditioning.
