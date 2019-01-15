All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated April 9 2020 at 3:55 PM

5123 Somerton Court

5123 Somerton Court · No Longer Available
Location

5123 Somerton Court, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Cedar Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5123 Somerton Court have any available units?
5123 Somerton Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 5123 Somerton Court currently offering any rent specials?
5123 Somerton Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5123 Somerton Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 5123 Somerton Court is pet friendly.
Does 5123 Somerton Court offer parking?
No, 5123 Somerton Court does not offer parking.
Does 5123 Somerton Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5123 Somerton Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5123 Somerton Court have a pool?
Yes, 5123 Somerton Court has a pool.
Does 5123 Somerton Court have accessible units?
No, 5123 Somerton Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5123 Somerton Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5123 Somerton Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5123 Somerton Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 5123 Somerton Court does not have units with air conditioning.

