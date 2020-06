Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan courtyard

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/02401030f9 ----

Please click the 3D 360 Virtual Tour!



4 bedrm 2 full bath with spilt bedroom floor plan. Some renovation. New roof. Large front and back yard, partially fenced. (No Sec 8)



Pets negotiable, maximum of 2 pets. No aggressive breeds.



Professionally managed property by One Realty Property Management. Visit our website onerealtypm.com to read our Rental Requirements and schedule your \"Self Tour\".