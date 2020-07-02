All apartments in Jacksonville
5093 FREDERICKSBURG AVE
5093 FREDERICKSBURG AVE

5093 Fredericksburg Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5093 Fredericksburg Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Sherwood Forest

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
EDAP INVESTMENTS LLC - Property Id: 181578

CALL TODAY (904)554-1630. EASY TO QUALIFY!!!!
This home renovated. Tenants pays utilities and take care of lawn. We ask for First Month $950 and deposit $950 PETS ARE WELCOME $150 NON REFUNDABLE PLUS $25 MONTHLY PER PET (2 MAX)

WE DO NOT ACCEPT VOUCHERS OR SECTION 8
Application fee are $45.00 (non-refundable)
Administration fee are $50.00 after application approval.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/181578
Property Id 181578

(RLNE5499053)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5093 FREDERICKSBURG AVE have any available units?
5093 FREDERICKSBURG AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5093 FREDERICKSBURG AVE have?
Some of 5093 FREDERICKSBURG AVE's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5093 FREDERICKSBURG AVE currently offering any rent specials?
5093 FREDERICKSBURG AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5093 FREDERICKSBURG AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5093 FREDERICKSBURG AVE is pet friendly.
Does 5093 FREDERICKSBURG AVE offer parking?
No, 5093 FREDERICKSBURG AVE does not offer parking.
Does 5093 FREDERICKSBURG AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5093 FREDERICKSBURG AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5093 FREDERICKSBURG AVE have a pool?
No, 5093 FREDERICKSBURG AVE does not have a pool.
Does 5093 FREDERICKSBURG AVE have accessible units?
No, 5093 FREDERICKSBURG AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5093 FREDERICKSBURG AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5093 FREDERICKSBURG AVE has units with dishwashers.

