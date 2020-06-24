5081 Lincoln Circle North

Amenities
Completely Renovated 3/1.5 on Northside! Must see! - Don't miss out on your chance to rent this beautiful home offering fresh paint throughout and brand new everything! All kitchen and bathroom fixtures are new with wood floors and updated lighting with ceiling fans in every room. New stainless steal refrigerator and glass top stove. Fully fenced in, large yard. Call or text Kylie: 904-710-8955
Cat or small dog allowed with $300 pet fee.
$1,025.00 + $10.00 admin fee = $1,035.00 per month
Kylie Hitchens
904-710-8956
Realtor
CenterBeam Real Estate
577 College Street
Jacksonville, FL 32204
www.centerbeamrealestate.com
904-701-3276
(RLNE4650824)