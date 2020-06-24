All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 28 2019 at 12:47 PM

5081 Lincoln Circle North

5081 Lincoln Circle North · No Longer Available
Location

5081 Lincoln Circle North, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Carver Manor

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Completely Renovated 3/1.5 on Northside! Must see! - Don't miss out on your chance to rent this beautiful home offering fresh paint throughout and brand new everything! All kitchen and bathroom fixtures are new with wood floors and updated lighting with ceiling fans in every room. New stainless steal refrigerator and glass top stove. Fully fenced in, large yard. Call or text Kylie: 904-710-8955

Cat or small dog allowed with $300 pet fee.

$1,025.00 + $10.00 admin fee = $1,035.00 per month

Kylie Hitchens
904-710-8956
Realtor

CenterBeam Real Estate
577 College Street
Jacksonville, FL 32204
www.centerbeamrealestate.com
904-701-3276

(RLNE4650824)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5081 Lincoln Circle North have any available units?
5081 Lincoln Circle North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5081 Lincoln Circle North have?
Some of 5081 Lincoln Circle North's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5081 Lincoln Circle North currently offering any rent specials?
5081 Lincoln Circle North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5081 Lincoln Circle North pet-friendly?
Yes, 5081 Lincoln Circle North is pet friendly.
Does 5081 Lincoln Circle North offer parking?
No, 5081 Lincoln Circle North does not offer parking.
Does 5081 Lincoln Circle North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5081 Lincoln Circle North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5081 Lincoln Circle North have a pool?
No, 5081 Lincoln Circle North does not have a pool.
Does 5081 Lincoln Circle North have accessible units?
No, 5081 Lincoln Circle North does not have accessible units.
Does 5081 Lincoln Circle North have units with dishwashers?
No, 5081 Lincoln Circle North does not have units with dishwashers.
