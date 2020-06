Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Updated and Adorable Charm in this 3 bedroom 1 bath move in ready home! Great shopping & Beautiful neighborhood park near by for those long nature walks and entertainment for the kids. Large open Kitchen, Dining Room with custom built in cabinetry, Ceiling fans, 1 car garage, fenced yard. Light and bright color pallet to match any decor. Appliances include Refrigerator, stove, dishwasher. This one won't last so make your appointment today!