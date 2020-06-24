All apartments in Jacksonville
5040 Weigela Terrace
Last updated July 6 2019 at 10:22 AM

5040 Weigela Terrace

5040 Weigela Ter · No Longer Available
Location

5040 Weigela Ter, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Wesconnett

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3BR 2BA Newly Rennovated Rental Single Family Home on the Ortega River, Boat Lift & Dock, Observation Deck, Swimming Pool, Playground Equipment, Pets Allowed - Location, Location, Location!! This 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home is right on the Ortega River. The interior is completely renovated - all new everything - tile and wood flooring throughout the main living area and new carpet in the 3 bedrooms. New includes kitchen cabinets, appliances, plumbing and electrical. Walk into the open concept living and enjoy the spacious kitchen, wood flooring living room with a massive wood burning fireplace! Lots of natural light from all the windows and skylights! The Florida Room is enclosed and under heat and air with windows open to the outdoor spaces.

If you you love the water this is the place for you. Right on the Ortega River this home gives you outdoor living at the max! Boat lift and observation deck. The Gazebo is large and waiting for you to enjoy your friends and family - great for entertaining and for those moments to enjoy a cup of coffee at all times. Not to exclude but added for your pleasure an in-ground swimming pool and playground equipment!

Drive into a large carport with entry to the kitchen which can be used for additional entertainment and has an enclosed storage area all completely finished. There's plenty of space all your outdoor toys. Let's not forget - Pets are allowed!

The master bedroom and bath are dialed in for luxury. Two closets and views of the pool and Ortega River. The master bath is impressive with a walk in tile shower and elegant vanity. Additional features include custom tile accents.

This is one of a kind - rare "on the river" home and is waiting for you. Don't miss out on this opportunity! Please use your GPS to find property - the property is located on the river and cannot be seen from Ortega Farms Blvd. Thanks!

Showings must be scheduled 24 hours in advance. Schedule your showing soon.

Pets OK - Additional Fees apply, ask agent. No dangerous breeds. Strict two pet limit.

Applications can be completed online and are first come first serve: https://pmpapply.com/applications/criteria/2658843_4041792

Complete your online application NOW to reserve this home:
https://pmpapply.com/property/jacksonville

Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!

*$10 Filter Maintenance Fee Applies
*$12.50 Liability Insurance Fee Applies
$100 Lease Admin Fee Applies

All Homes Rented in As-Is Condition

Call 904-520-4283 or 888-392-3525 to see this property.
http://www.JacksonvilePropertyManagementPros.com.

Selling or Renting your home with Property Management Pros.com, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.

"We get results in "this market!"

(RLNE4750795)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5040 Weigela Terrace have any available units?
5040 Weigela Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5040 Weigela Terrace have?
Some of 5040 Weigela Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5040 Weigela Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
5040 Weigela Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5040 Weigela Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 5040 Weigela Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 5040 Weigela Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 5040 Weigela Terrace offers parking.
Does 5040 Weigela Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5040 Weigela Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5040 Weigela Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 5040 Weigela Terrace has a pool.
Does 5040 Weigela Terrace have accessible units?
No, 5040 Weigela Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 5040 Weigela Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 5040 Weigela Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
