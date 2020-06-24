5040 Weigela Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3BR 2BA Newly Rennovated Rental Single Family Home on the Ortega River, Boat Lift & Dock, Observation Deck, Swimming Pool, Playground Equipment, Pets Allowed - Location, Location, Location!! This 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home is right on the Ortega River. The interior is completely renovated - all new everything - tile and wood flooring throughout the main living area and new carpet in the 3 bedrooms. New includes kitchen cabinets, appliances, plumbing and electrical. Walk into the open concept living and enjoy the spacious kitchen, wood flooring living room with a massive wood burning fireplace! Lots of natural light from all the windows and skylights! The Florida Room is enclosed and under heat and air with windows open to the outdoor spaces.



If you you love the water this is the place for you. Right on the Ortega River this home gives you outdoor living at the max! Boat lift and observation deck. The Gazebo is large and waiting for you to enjoy your friends and family - great for entertaining and for those moments to enjoy a cup of coffee at all times. Not to exclude but added for your pleasure an in-ground swimming pool and playground equipment!



Drive into a large carport with entry to the kitchen which can be used for additional entertainment and has an enclosed storage area all completely finished. There's plenty of space all your outdoor toys. Let's not forget - Pets are allowed!



The master bedroom and bath are dialed in for luxury. Two closets and views of the pool and Ortega River. The master bath is impressive with a walk in tile shower and elegant vanity. Additional features include custom tile accents.



This is one of a kind - rare "on the river" home and is waiting for you. Don't miss out on this opportunity! Please use your GPS to find property - the property is located on the river and cannot be seen from Ortega Farms Blvd. Thanks!



Showings must be scheduled 24 hours in advance. Schedule your showing soon.



Pets OK - Additional Fees apply, ask agent. No dangerous breeds. Strict two pet limit.



*$10 Filter Maintenance Fee Applies

*$12.50 Liability Insurance Fee Applies

$100 Lease Admin Fee Applies



All Homes Rented in As-Is Condition



