5035 Campenella Drive
Last updated July 9 2020 at 11:00 AM

5035 Campenella Drive

5035 Campenella Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5035 Campenella Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Magnolia Gardens

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
3/1 at 5035 Campanella Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32209 -

This large 3/1 home features an enclosed front porch, an eat in equipped kitchen, large yard, partially fenced with outside storage, w/d conn and central a/c.

DIRECTIONS: N on Edgewood, R on Cleveland, L on 45th, R on C St, L on Campanella

Reservation Fee, equal to Security Deposit, is due within 24 hours of approval. In order to reserve the property, a Lease Preparation Fee of $125 is required along with the Reservation Fee.

(RLNE5827398)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5035 Campenella Drive have any available units?
5035 Campenella Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5035 Campenella Drive have?
Some of 5035 Campenella Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5035 Campenella Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5035 Campenella Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5035 Campenella Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5035 Campenella Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 5035 Campenella Drive offer parking?
No, 5035 Campenella Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5035 Campenella Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5035 Campenella Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5035 Campenella Drive have a pool?
No, 5035 Campenella Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5035 Campenella Drive have accessible units?
No, 5035 Campenella Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5035 Campenella Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5035 Campenella Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

