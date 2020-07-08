5035 Campenella Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony air conditioning extra storage

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities

3/1 at 5035 Campanella Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32209 -



This large 3/1 home features an enclosed front porch, an eat in equipped kitchen, large yard, partially fenced with outside storage, w/d conn and central a/c.



DIRECTIONS: N on Edgewood, R on Cleveland, L on 45th, R on C St, L on Campanella



Reservation Fee, equal to Security Deposit, is due within 24 hours of approval. In order to reserve the property, a Lease Preparation Fee of $125 is required along with the Reservation Fee.



(RLNE5827398)