5014 Ortega Hills Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5014 Ortega Hills Drive

5014 Ortega Hills Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5014 Ortega Hills Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32244
Ortega Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
•4 bedroom 1.5 bathroom
•Large open living room
•Large and bright updated kitchen with eat-in area
•Master has ensuite with half bath
•Updated light fixtures throughout
•Large Covered Patio in rear
•Fenced back yard
•Two car carport with wide driveway and parking pad
•Washer and dryer connections

NOTE:
○○ Security deposit amount may vary
○○○ Pets allowed with Owner approval, Pet insurance policy and Payment of a refundable pet deposit.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,200, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,200, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5014 Ortega Hills Drive have any available units?
5014 Ortega Hills Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5014 Ortega Hills Drive have?
Some of 5014 Ortega Hills Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5014 Ortega Hills Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5014 Ortega Hills Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5014 Ortega Hills Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5014 Ortega Hills Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5014 Ortega Hills Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5014 Ortega Hills Drive offers parking.
Does 5014 Ortega Hills Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5014 Ortega Hills Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5014 Ortega Hills Drive have a pool?
No, 5014 Ortega Hills Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5014 Ortega Hills Drive have accessible units?
No, 5014 Ortega Hills Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5014 Ortega Hills Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5014 Ortega Hills Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
