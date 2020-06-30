All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated June 25 2020 at 7:43 AM

5000 Magnolia Valley Dr

5000 Magnolia Valley Drive · (904) 572-4407
Location

5000 Magnolia Valley Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Jacksonville Heights West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,725

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2940 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
You'll love this charming home situated on the corner lot of a quiet street. Enter into a spacious family and dining area, escorted by laminate wood flooring through the living, dining, and family room. The kitchen offers low-maintenance tile, dark wood cabinetry, complementing counter tops, and Stainless steel appliances. The upstairs features carpeting for comfort and an additional loft area. You won't be disappointed with the spacious master suite and a massive walk-in closet and an en suite with dual vanities, soaking tub, and walk-in shower. The remaining bedrooms are large with their own walk-in closets. Entertain guests on your private backyard deck with plenty of room. Just minutes from schools and freeways! One pet under 30lbs will be considered. Non-refundable pet fee of $300, pet rent $15/month. Renters insurance required. Resident benefit package: $17.25/month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5000 Magnolia Valley Dr have any available units?
5000 Magnolia Valley Dr has a unit available for $1,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5000 Magnolia Valley Dr have?
Some of 5000 Magnolia Valley Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5000 Magnolia Valley Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5000 Magnolia Valley Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5000 Magnolia Valley Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5000 Magnolia Valley Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5000 Magnolia Valley Dr offer parking?
No, 5000 Magnolia Valley Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5000 Magnolia Valley Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5000 Magnolia Valley Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5000 Magnolia Valley Dr have a pool?
No, 5000 Magnolia Valley Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5000 Magnolia Valley Dr have accessible units?
No, 5000 Magnolia Valley Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5000 Magnolia Valley Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5000 Magnolia Valley Dr has units with dishwashers.
