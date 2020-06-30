5000 Magnolia Valley Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

You'll love this charming home situated on the corner lot of a quiet street. Enter into a spacious family and dining area, escorted by laminate wood flooring through the living, dining, and family room. The kitchen offers low-maintenance tile, dark wood cabinetry, complementing counter tops, and Stainless steel appliances. The upstairs features carpeting for comfort and an additional loft area. You won't be disappointed with the spacious master suite and a massive walk-in closet and an en suite with dual vanities, soaking tub, and walk-in shower. The remaining bedrooms are large with their own walk-in closets. Entertain guests on your private backyard deck with plenty of room. Just minutes from schools and freeways! One pet under 30lbs will be considered. Non-refundable pet fee of $300, pet rent $15/month. Renters insurance required. Resident benefit package: $17.25/month.